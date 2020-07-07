CALHOUN COUNTY: Coronavirus affecting streams of revenue

The coronavirus pandemic has forced county and city government officials to examine ways to deal with reductions in tax revenue.
Denise Christmas, Calhoun County’s deputy administrator and chief financial officer, said she is particularly concerned about the pandemic’s impact on sales tax revenue.
“I am more concerned about what that means for our county services here more so than any other revenue category. Our sales tax revenue goes toward a local option sales tax credit. It goes to a credit on the taxpayers’ tax notices, and the other place the sales tax goes toward is fire services in our county,” Christmas said.
She is anticipating an approximately 10% decrease in sales tax revenue.
“I’ve budgeted for that 10% decrease. I’m hoping it’ll be more like seven, but I’m going to plan for 10. So 10% of our local-option sales tax revenue is about $80,000. It’s about $800,000 a year. Our budget is $13 million,” she said.
The deputy administrator said the county doesn't foresee a reduction in building permit fees.
“Our revenue for that department has gone up. I’m going to attribute that to everyone piling in Lowe’s and Home Depot. People are adding on to their houses and doing stuff outside because they’re not working and they’re getting bored. ... That department has been super busy. So I’m excited about that revenue,” she said.
She said the county does, however, foresee a reduction in accommodations tax revenue, but is not overly concerned.
“We receive approximately $190,000 each year from accommodations tax just because we don’t have a hotel in our county. Had we had one in our county, we would have been receiving more of that money every year. So that won’t affect us that much. It will, but it’s not detrimental,” Christmas said.
She is hopeful individuals’ property taxes will not rise, though it is possible.
“That is a concern. If we send notices out October to November but don’t see that sales tax revenue coming in, then their property taxes could go up if the credit is not there. So it’s possible, but each year I calculate that credit based on the amount of revenue we receive in the prior year.
“We only use 90% of collections to calculate the credit because we keep 10% back in reserves in case something like this (pandemic) happens. So maybe those tax notices will not go up because we’ve got 10 percent set back in reserve we could use this year,” Christmas said.
She also said that while sales tax revenues may decline, the county would dip into its contingency funds to maintain fire protection.
In the area of court fines and fees, she said a decrease in that revenue is possible “because if our crime rate has gone down because everybody’s staying at home, then that means the arrests and fines have gone down.”
There will be less accommodations tax revenue for things like the annual Purple Martin Festival.
“We had the Purple Martin Festival scheduled for this year, and we had to cancel that due to the virus. That money comes from there. So I don’t know. It’s looking very bleak for next year holding any type of festival like that unless we get a windfall from the state,” she said.
Christmas said she’s not sure how bad the financial outlook will be.
“What it comes down to is the unemployment rate and the workforce getting back to their jobs because if people aren’t working, they’re probably not going to be buying a house, or they’re probably not going to be moving. It’s just hard to say right now,” she said.
The county will be applying for grants through the state’s Emergency Management Division.
“It is grant funding for expenditures strictly related to the virus. We have received a round of stimulus money for our EMS department. That money has to be spent for items related to the virus, whether it’s the sanitizing wipes, the hand sanitizer, PPE equipment. That helps with the budget for next year for that department and the general fund,” she said.
Christmas said the county will ultimately survive the pandemic financially.
“We have built up a hefty fund balance in our general fund in case something happens. Hopefully, we can get through it without too much drawback,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534.
