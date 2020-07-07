CALHOUN COUNTY: Coronavirus affecting streams of revenue

She said the county does, however, foresee a reduction in accommodations tax revenue, but is not overly concerned.

“We receive approximately $190,000 each year from accommodations tax just because we don’t have a hotel in our county. Had we had one in our county, we would have been receiving more of that money every year. So that won’t affect us that much. It will, but it’s not detrimental,” Christmas said.

She is hopeful individuals’ property taxes will not rise, though it is possible.

“That is a concern. If we send notices out October to November but don’t see that sales tax revenue coming in, then their property taxes could go up if the credit is not there. So it’s possible, but each year I calculate that credit based on the amount of revenue we receive in the prior year.

“We only use 90% of collections to calculate the credit because we keep 10% back in reserves in case something like this (pandemic) happens. So maybe those tax notices will not go up because we’ve got 10 percent set back in reserve we could use this year,” Christmas said.

She also said that while sales tax revenues may decline, the county would dip into its contingency funds to maintain fire protection.