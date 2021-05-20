Calhoun County chief deputy: ‘I just like helping people’; retiring officer urges empathy

“When I got into this, those types of things were going to happen, but I would ignore it,” Green said.

“I’ve gone places and I got a lot of feedback because I was a Black person and sometimes you make your stand and you gain that respect, you get that respect,” he explained.

“But it was kind of rough at times, but there’s other times it was smooth,” he added.

Green said one of the ways he earned respect was through scuffling.

“I scuffled, I had some scuffling back during those times,” he said. “Instead of pulling your gun, we pulled our fists”

“We had to fight, we scuffled, we got our pants torn. Back during this time, you had to do that to get respect,” Green said.

“But the next time you go answer calls, they say, ‘Oh, this guy here, he’s not going to back down like that,’” he said.

That’s how he earned the nickname “Big Irv.”

Green said it wasn’t unusual to hear comments like, “You see Big Irv coming, you better watch out because he don’t mind scuffling!”

Green said communities came around and accepted him as a deputy who happened to be Black.