Calhoun County chief deputy: ‘I just like helping people’; retiring officer urges empathy

After 46 years as a law enforcement officer, Calhoun County Chief Deputy Irvin Green is retiring.
The 74-year-old has served the residents of Calhoun County for most of his life.
“I just wanted to be in law enforcement to help. I just like helping people,” Green said.
Green was the first African American employed as a sheriff’s deputy in Calhoun County, which dates back to 1908.
He graduated from the segregated John Ford High School in 1967 and then served in the U.S. Army.
In 1975, then-sheriff Elliott Rucker hired Green as a Calhoun County deputy.
“I was going to night school for criminal justice. Back during that time, it was called ‘police science,’ now it’s ‘criminal justice,’” he said.
“I just enjoy it.”
Green holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The work wasn’t easy.
“It was kind of rough,” Green said, looking back on those early years as the first Black deputy on the force.
“One thing about it, you got name-called, but you’ve to prepare yourself for that,” he said.
“When I got into this, those types of things were going to happen, but I would ignore it,” Green said.
“I’ve gone places and I got a lot of feedback because I was a Black person and sometimes you make your stand and you gain that respect, you get that respect,” he explained.
“But it was kind of rough at times, but there’s other times it was smooth,” he added.
Green said one of the ways he earned respect was through scuffling.
“I scuffled, I had some scuffling back during those times,” he said. “Instead of pulling your gun, we pulled our fists”
“We had to fight, we scuffled, we got our pants torn. Back during this time, you had to do that to get respect,” Green said.
“But the next time you go answer calls, they say, ‘Oh, this guy here, he’s not going to back down like that,’” he said.
That’s how he earned the nickname “Big Irv.”
Green said it wasn’t unusual to hear comments like, “You see Big Irv coming, you better watch out because he don’t mind scuffling!”
Green said communities came around and accepted him as a deputy who happened to be Black.
“It wasn’t so bad in certain areas,” he added.
“In certain areas, it’s going to be bad, I don’t care what way you look at it,” he said.
“I guess there were about two or three incidents that I don’t even want to talk about, but it got better,” he added.
“You know, I always look back at it like this: We used to say ‘whites’ and ‘Blacks.’ It’s not the whites or the Blacks – it’s the individual,” he said.
“You can’t say what a white person would say and you can’t say what a Black person would say. It’s that individual thing. Each person thinks different,” he said.
“Just because you’re white, that doesn’t mean you don’t like a person or dislike a person - or Black. They’re individuals,” he said.
During his early decades in law enforcement, society respected the profession, Green said.
“When I first started, you had respect. Now? It’s no respect and I can’t say a lot of officers caused that, but people change and times change,” Green said.
“It may be getting better, but I doubt it.”
One practice that he exercised as a deputy, and continues as a soon-to-be retiree, is showing empathy.
“I think one thing that got me going was because of empathy,” he said.
“When you put yourself in another person’s position, then you can be able to communicate better than you would instead of arguing and things like that,” he said.
He urges everyone, especially younger people, to practice empathy.
“When you empathize, then it’s easier,” he said.
“Once you put yourself in that persons’ place, your attitude will change toward that person,” he said.
“Young people today (should) respect the general public, respect the person you’re talking to and when you’re having a hard decision – empathize,” he said.
Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers attested to Green’s empathy and his work ethic.
“Irvin and I have been on hundreds of crime scenes together,” Summers said.
“Irvin is a constant and what I’ve always loved about him is his work ethic,” he added.
Green is the oldest person at the sheriff’s office and the first person to arrive each day, Summers said.
“I’ll be here. I’ll hear the front door open and it’s Irvin,” he said.
Summers added, “I’ve never known what hours Irvin worked because what I do know is his job is always done timely, professionally and completely.”
When Summers first took office 21 years ago, he reached out to Green immediately.
“I knew he knew what was going on,” Summers said.
“There were countless times when I said, ‘Irvin, what do I need to do?’ and he said, ‘I tell you what, Thomas, let’s do this.’”
Summers said Green’s knowledge and work ethic are irreplaceable.
Green started his career at the sheriff’s office, then worked for a couple of years as the Santee police chief.
For another few years he worked at the St. Matthews Police Department before finally returning to the sheriff’s office.
On Thursday, Summers and deputies hosted a retirement luncheon for Green at the sheriff’s office. Green retires May 25.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.