Calhoun County is making progress on the development of projects funded by the 1 percent capital projects sales tax, an official says.

Calhoun County voters approved the 1% sales tax to fund certain projects in a 2018 referendum.

The county expects to spend a total of about $6.6 million on the projects, including buying and equipping ambulances for the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department.

The county is also seeking grants to help fund the projects.

County Procurement/Grants Coordinator Marc Briggman provided county council with an update on the projects during a meeting last week.

The projects include:

• Calhoun County/Cameron and St. Matthews water line reach: The project is in its development phase. Right-of-ways are being obtained and engineers are designing the project.

About $271,365 has been spent on the $2.5 million project. The county is also looking to get about $10.5 million in federal appropriations for the project.

The project will extend Lake Marion Regional Water Authority water lines to serve the area.

• Cameron historical depot: The request for proposal for construction is being drafted to be put out for bid. Engineers are going through the building to assess its needs. About $11,252 has been spent on the $400,000 project.

The project includes the renovation of the historic depot in Cameron and related improvements, including improving the depot’s handicapped accessibility.

• Sandy Run Fire District substation: The architectural layout of the station is about 45% complete. About $14,450 of the $247,000 budget has been spent.

This project includes constructing and equipping a new substation in the Sandy Run Fire District area.

• Sandy Run ladder truck: The request for proposal for the ladder truck is ready to go out to bid. The ladder truck will be dependent on the Sandy Run substation being built.

“We have nowhere else to park that ladder truck without that substation in Sandy Run,” Briggman said. The truck’s estimated cost is $500,000. No money has been spent.

This project includes the acquisition and equipping of a new ladder truck in the Sandy Run Fire District area to support the northern portion of Calhoun County, particularly industries.

• St. Matthews demolition: The demolition of the dialysis building and St. Matthews High School has been completed. Asbestos reports are needed for houses along Bridge Street before demolition proceeds. About $265,446 has been spent of the $545,000 budgeted.

The project also includes the remediation of the old town hall, the creation of parks and recreational facilities on the sites of the old town hall and the old school as well as related infrastructure.

• St. Matthews Lake Inspiration: Work is about 50% complete. The project includes the development of sidewalks through the park and a bridge over the waterways. Additional pavilions will be placed in the park, as well as a walking trail.

About $203,632 has been spent of the $525,000 set aside for the project.

• Animal shelter: The architectural drawing is about 65% complete. About $13,472 has been spent on the $100,000 project.

The county is receiving about $140,000 from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and a $36,400 Community Foundation grant.

The project includes the construction of additional facilities housing dogs and cats on Purple Martin Drive.

• St. Matthews streetscape: The final contract for the F.R. Huff Drive resurfacing has been awarded. The Pocket Park down near town hall is about 70 percent complete and the guard rail along the railroad track has been completed. About $112,916 of the $420,000 budgeted has been spent.

The project includes improving the streetscape in downtown St. Matthews.

• St. Matthews Public Safety Renovation: The town hall renovation is about 50 percent complete. About $58,600 of the $210,000 budgeted has been spent.

The project includes the renovation and construction of facilities for the fire department, judicial court and other public safety functions.

• Cameron downtown demolition: Three downtown buildings have been demolished. About $46,850 of the $250,000 set aside for the project has been spent.

• Calhoun County emergency communication: The project is complete. The project was $505,562, or about $5,000 over budget.

The project included constructing, acquiring and equipping facilities and equipment to provide 800 megahertz radio service for emergency service providers in Calhoun County.

• Calhoun County ambulance: The project is complete. The project was $177,910 and below the $190,000 budgeted.

The project included the acquisition of an ambulance for the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department.

• Sandy Run pumper: The truck has been ordered and the deposit paid. The county expects to receive the truck in the next two years.

About $279,476 has been spent of the $370,000 budgeted. The total cost of the truck is estimated to be $549,520, or $179,520 over budget.

Calhoun County failed to meet a payment deadline for the purchase of the new fire truck, resulting in the county having to pay nearly $22,000 more for the same truck.

The county has looked at the matter internally and says it has addressed the issue.

While the truck was to be purchased with $370,000 from the capital projects sales tax, inflation raised the cost by the time it was designed and ready to order.

There is additional funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities grant for $50,000 and a pending Community Foundation grant for $24,000. Officials also intend to spend money from the county's budget in the coming fiscal year to help pay for the truck.

• Sandy Run recreation: The opening and upgrades have been completed at the new Heyward Community Park.

Equipment has been ordered for the Sandy Run recreational complex. About $47,964 has been spent on the $100,000 project.

The county is also going to receive about $78,202 in South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism grant money.

• Calhoun County water line: The Carolina Lane and Stabler Hill Road water line projects have been completed. The county is looking at another area in the Fort Motte and in Sandy Run areas for water line placement. About $95,796 has been spent of the $400,000 budgeted.