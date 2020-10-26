 Skip to main content
Calhoun County adds probable coronavirus death
breaking top story

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

A Calhoun County resident probably died because of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The resident was in the 35 to 64 age category.

Six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, along with one resident of Bamberg County.

Statewide, there are 755 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,946 and confirmed deaths to 3,587.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,291 total cases and a total of 129 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 687 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

