Calhoun council special election is Tuesday

The special election for the District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former Calhoun County Council Chairman David Summers will be held Tuesday, July 12.

Richard Carson won the special Republican primary held May 17 to become the GOP candidate for the seat.

He will face Democrat Ronald Johnson. Johnson was the only Democrat to seek the District 1 seat.

Cameron, Creston, Lone Star, Midway and St. Matthews will be the precincts open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 12.

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections Director Shayla Jenkins said because the Calhoun County District 1 seat is not an at-large seat, only voters who are part of the district will be able to vote during the special election.

At the polls, voters will be required to show one of the following forms of photo identification:

S.C. driver’s license

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal military ID

U.S. passport

Weapons permit

If you forget your photo ID, you may vote using a provisional ballot but must show an ID prior to the certification of the election.

People with a reasonable impediment to getting a photo ID can vote if they sign an affidavit stating why.

For more information, the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.

The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.