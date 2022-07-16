Calhoun council backs RMC-MUSC partnership

Calhoun County Council voted unanimously Monday to support the Regional Medical Center entering into a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina.

There was no further public discussion about the matter during the meeting.

Calhoun County Council members met with Orangeburg County Council, MUSC leaders, local lawmakers and members of the RMC Board of Trustees June 30 to discuss the RMC entering into a partnership with MUSC.

The proposed partnership is allowed under a budget proviso passed by the S.C. General Assembly allowing MUSC, within its own budget, to enter into the partnership with RMC to help enhance services.

Both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties own the hospital.

The proviso extends through June 30, 2023, and has the potential of extending for years to come depending on the nature and progress of the relationship between the two institutions.

The partnership would provide RMC a number of resources, including clinical, educational and research programs with an aim at improving care and the financial outcomes of the hospital.

The proposal discussed would keep the RMC board in place for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement while financial responsibility for RMC would fall under the MUSC board. All RMC employees would remain.

MUSC officials propose entering into the partnership within the next three months or 90 days. The hospital's fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

The proviso was enacted in an effort to help enhance the hospital's financial viability and sustainability. At the end of the 2021 fiscal year, the hospital had a deficit of between $32 million and $35 million. The hospital's financial situation has improved since that time.

Through the end of May the hospital was about $18 million in the red absent non-operating income. With operating income, the hospital is about $9.8 million in the red.

In other business:

Council unanimously approved a $1.125 million, 10-year lease agreement with Motorola to purchase a new radio and dispatch system that will include new radios, dispatch system, phones, a mapping system and mobile automations.

The lease agreement will be $138,000 a year. The entire system will go live in about 12 to 14 months.

The system is currently being used by a majority of the response agencies throughout the state, said Matt Trentham, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office chief deputy.

Individuals in the county will be trained to use the system and the equipment before full implementation, Trentham said.

Council approved spending $207,000 to clean, repaint and disinfect the Interstate 26 half-a-million gallon water-storage tank. The contractor is Southeastern Tank and Tower.

The work will begin in three months and last over a period of five weeks.

The tank will need to be taken out of service during this time, though there will be ways to ensure coverage is still available.

Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Community Action Agency Inc. Executive Director Calvin Wright requested the county continue to allow the agency's Head Start program to use the John Ford Community Center lease or rent-free as it has been over the years.

He said there are some indications that this could change.

The Head Start program operates two classrooms helping 20 children at the center. He said there is a waiting list for the program with more interest than availability.

"We are asking you to continue the agreement that we now have with you since we don't have those dollars budgeted," Wright said. "Things are getting tighter and tighter every day."

Council Chairman James Haigler promised Wright the matter would be discussed in a future meeting.

"We are not just going to throw you out in the cold," Haigler said. "I am pretty sure we are going to give you something positive. We will get back to you."

Central South Carolina Alliance President & CEO Nelson Lindsay provided council an update on the work the alliance has done for the county since January 2021.

Over this time, the county has seen about 29 inquiries, noting the Sandy Run Industrial Park, the Calhoun County Industrial Park and the new speculative building at the Sandy Run Industrial Park have been the most popular inquiries.

The CSCA has generated about 18% of the county's new projects, with about 55% from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and 27% from the county itself.

The CSCA is a public and private alliance helping with industrial development and recruitment in the Midlands of South Carolina.

Council unanimously appointed James Cooke of the Fort Motte Fire Department to the Calhoun County Fire Training Committee. Cook is replacing Fort Motte Fire Chief Randy Coleman.