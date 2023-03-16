Calhoun County Council is preparing to place a six-month moratorium on the development of some new solar farms in the county.

Council gave second reading approval Monday to an ordinance temporarily halting the development of solar farms outside of industrial areas in unincorporated areas of the county. It applies to solar farms larger than an acre in size.

The ordinance places a moratorium on applications and administrative processing for the solar projects to give the county time to review, “land classifications, zoning regulations, and overall development standards for large scale solar projects.”

The county is currently in the process of updating its comprehensive plan and is reviewing land classifications, zoning regulations and the overall development standards for the rural areas of the county.

The moratorium is designed to give the county a chance to “undertake a study of the consequences and impact of large-scale solar projects and/or solar farms in non-industrial zoning districts,” the ordinance says.

The moratorium could be extended by council in the future.

Council voted after members heard a number of concerns from residents about the impact of the farms on the environment and property values.

Councilman Ken Westbury removed himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest.

Prior to the vote, Fort Motte native Lanier Walling, who has lived in Calhoun County for 74 years, requested his farm land be developed as a solar farm.

He noted as a free American he has the “right to own land and make decisions on our land as long as it’s legal and environmentally safe.”

“I have heard reports that solar farms are dangerous environmentally,” Walling said. He said they’re strictly regulated to ensure the environment is protected.

“America cannot continue to depend on foreign companies to supply us with fossil fuels,” Walling said. “We have to find ways to provide our own energy resources.”

Walling said he appreciates the six-month moratorium on solar farms in the county to ensure they are safe.

“I want that,” Walling said. But he believes solar farms will prove to be beneficial to the county.

Resident Jimmy Sikes said, “I don't like somebody or some government telling me what I can and can't do with my land.”

Prior to the public comment period, Haigler noted he is limiting the same people from commenting on the same matters of concern at each meeting.

“I think you are wasting too much of council's valuable time,” Haigler said. “Once you come and we hear you, we know what you are talking about. Council are grown people up here and we are going to make grown decisions.”

“You will have one time to come and make that comment and then you will not be able to make that comment again,” Haigler said. “I will gavel you down.”

In other matters:

Council gave unanimous second reading approval to incentives for a company currently being identified as Project Chateau. The incentives include the fee-in-lieu of taxes, the inclusion of the project in a multi-county business park and special source revenue credits.

The multi-county industrial park is not a physical park.

A company's identify remains anonymous until third and final reading is given.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin provided council with an update on future college building plans and the development of a strategic plan for the next several years.

He touched on the college's desire to build a 32,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing building to prepare students for electric vehicle and component manufacturing. He said the local legislative delegation has allocated about $13 million in state money and that he has requested about $12 million more.

“Our goal is to really create a training facility for new companies coming to Orangeburg and Calhoun and also provide an opportunity for them to develop their product as they build a permanent facility,” Tobin said.

He also noted the college's strategic plan includes improving access to post-secondary education for students, enhancing opportunities for student success and improving employee retention and recruitment.

Council gave unanimous second reading approval to an ordinance amending county ordinances related to the Calhoun County Historical Commission.

The ordinance stipulates that the commission will operate as a department of the county and report to County Council and not to the county administrator.

Council unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing March as American Red Cross month and highlighted the volunteering and caring spirit of county residents through the Red Cross.

Last year, the Calhoun County Chapter of the American Red Cross was able to help 12 families in the county in need. County residents were asked to consider volunteering in any of a number of capacities.

Alicia Scott introduced herself as the county's new deputy treasurer. Scott fills the role previously held by Rebecca Furtick, who passed away Jan. 24 at the age of 64.