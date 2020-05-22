Calhoun Academy graduation May 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Saturday morning, May 23, 29 seniors at Calhoun Academy are scheduled to participate in their graduation exercises. Mr. Sammy Fogle, member of the Calhoun Academy Board of Directors, will present the diplomas to the graduates, assisted by Headmaster Becky Haigler and Upper School Administrator Sarah Barrineau. The invocation and benediction will be delivered by the Rev. Dr. Shane Stutzman, pastor of Northside Baptist Church, Orangeburg. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the school football field.

Valedictorian Bates Nelson Felder Jr. will speak for the class of 2020 at the graduation exercises. Andrew Sims Arends, salutatorian, and William “Wells” Franklin Fleming Jr., honor graduate, will also address the audience. Bates is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bates Felder. Andrew’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Andy Arends. Mr. and Mrs. Will Fleming are the parents of Wells.

The Rev. Janet Echols delivered the commencement sermon for the class of 2020, their parents, family and friends. That service was held on Sunday evening, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. on the football field as well.