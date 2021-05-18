Calhoun Academy graduation May 21

On Friday evening, May 21, 16 seniors at Calhoun Academy are scheduled to participate in their graduation exercises.

Richard Thornton, member of the Calhoun Academy Board of Directors, will present the diplomas to the graduates assisted by Headmaster Becky Haigler and Upper School Administrator Sarah Barrineau. The invocation and benediction will be delivered by Chipper Brown, master’s candidate of Christian ministry at North Greenville University and Calhoun Academy alumnus. The ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the school football field.

Valedictorian Rebekah Lawrence Haigler will speak for the class of 2021 at the graduation exercises. Izabel Loraine Haigler, salutatorian, and Margaret “Meg” Ann Riley, honor graduate, will also address the audience. Rebekah is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Haigler. Izabel’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Wally Haigler. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Riley are the parents of Meg.

Brown will deliver the commencement sermon for the class of 2021, their parents, family and friends. That service will be held on Sunday evening, May 16, at 7 p.m. on the football field as well.

Members of the class of 2021 are:

Margaret Ann Avent

Joshua Dwight Black Jr.