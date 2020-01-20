{{featured_button_text}}

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will return to Orangeburg for his third campaign event on Thursday evening.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor will stop at Claflin University as a guest on the live recording of CNN political analyst Angela Rye’s “On One with Angela Rye” podcast.

Buttigieg and Rye will have “a community conversation,” according to Pete 2020, with university students and other attendees.

The doors to Claflin University’s Minister’s Hall will open at 4 p.m. The event will start at 5 p.m.

Buttigieg’s first visit to Orangeburg was in May 2019 in downtown Orangeburg. The presidential candidate talked about issues ranging from universal health care to college affordability.

He toured South Carolina State University’s campus in December and spoke of the importance of historically black colleges and universities.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

