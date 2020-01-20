Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will return to Orangeburg for his third campaign event on Thursday evening.
The South Bend, Indiana mayor will stop at Claflin University as a guest on the live recording of CNN political analyst Angela Rye’s “On One with Angela Rye” podcast.
Buttigieg and Rye will have “a community conversation,” according to Pete 2020, with university students and other attendees.
You have free articles remaining.
To attend the event, RSVP at angelarye.com/RSVP.
The doors to Claflin University’s Minister’s Hall will open at 4 p.m. The event will start at 5 p.m.
Buttigieg’s first visit to Orangeburg was in May 2019 in downtown Orangeburg. The presidential candidate talked about issues ranging from universal health care to college affordability.
He toured South Carolina State University’s campus in December and spoke of the importance of historically black colleges and universities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.