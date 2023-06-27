U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Congressman Jim Clyburn will be in Orangeburg on Wednesday to make an announcement regarding the future of Railroad Corner.

Railroad Corner was once a thriving hub for African American businesses. The City of Orangeburg has been working to revitalize the area.

Nearly two years ago, the city hired a firm to assist in identifying a developer, held community engagement sessions and chose a conceptual design for the project.

Proposals were solicited and in February, Orangeburg University District Partners was chosen as the developer.