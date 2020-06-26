Butterflies deliver hope to The Oaks’ residents; ‘All of them are beautiful,’ resident says

Byrd said residents can benefit from having some special contact with the outside world, especially given the restrictions on outside activities and visitors due to COVID-19.

“It’s a way to let them know that hope still is available and we’re going to get through all of this COVID-19 and we’re going to get back to where we were,” Byrd said.

“The residents are missing their families and the families are missing the residents,” Byrd said. “So Mr. Kreil thought of the idea to let them know there is hope and to let them be part of it, to let them feel better.”

She asked, “How do you bring life into the building? How do you make them part of the world?

“So this is to help with those issues, be it depression, feeling isolated, to know there is a world out there and that they can be part of it.”

Lauryn Colmer, an occupational therapist, said “Seeing their smiling faces really made us employees feel great to do something special.”

As for Fogle and Still, they’re thankful for the opportunity to visit the butterflies.

“I like them all. All of them are beautiful,” Fogle said.

She recalled playing with butterflies as a child.