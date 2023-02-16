Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler is scheduled to give his first-ever state of the city address on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The address will be given in Stevenson Auditorium at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend or watch the livestream at home from the City of Orangeburg’s Facebook page.

Butler will be highlighting the progress the city has made with projects that have been started within the past year.

For instance, Butler is expected to provide updates on efforts to revitalize Railroad Corner and the new Orangeburg City Hall project.

Butler will also talk about goals he has for the upcoming year.