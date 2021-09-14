Butler re-elected mayor; three Orangeburg council members will also return

Keitt has served on council since 1989, except for a period when she was out of office from 2001 until 2004.

Stroman, who won a fourth term Tuesday, said “I’d like to thank the people who supported me for the last 12 years and I plan to work for everybody, work for all the citizens of Orangeburg.

“I plan to keep the taxes low and the utility rates low for everybody.”

He noted taxes and utility rates were not increased for the upcoming budget year.

“I want us to have a good safe town with good police protection,” he said.

Stroman said he’s not planning to let the voters down.

“I represent everybody – rich, poor, black, white – I represent everybody,” he said.

Hannah was re-elected to his second term. He says he has several goals for the next four years, including improving health care.

He’d like to attract more doctors, dentists and other health care professionals to the city, saying that will lower costs for patients.

Also, “We must do something to revitalize our appearance in Orangeburg,” Hannah said. That includes picking up trash.