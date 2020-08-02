Butler elected to ASCM board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler has been elected to the Association of South Carolina Mayors Board. Butler will serve a three-year term.

“I am honored to be among the newly elected members on the board,” Butler said. “I am also excited to be among a diverse group of government leaders who are committed and devoted to address and share solutions to critical issues in their municipalities that can be implemented or replicated in others.”

Mayors around the state established ASCM in 2011 under the umbrella of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. The organization provides opportunities for mayors to more fully engage in advocating for issues that affect cities and towns, to network, share ideas and best practices with other mayors and to take part in educational activities.

In 2014, Butler made history, becoming the first African American elected mayor of Orangeburg. He is currently in his second term.

Barbara Blain-Bellamy, mayor of Conway, serves as president of the organization. Municipalities represented on the board include Estill, Williston, Travelers Rest, Swansea, Liberty, Isle of Palms, Georgetown, Camden, Goose Creek, Jonesville and Westminster.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0