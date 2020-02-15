Businesses, grad schools coming to career expo

The 23rd annual CHEC Career Expo will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in South Carolina State University’s Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The collaborative event, sponsored by S.C. State, Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will assist students and alumni with enhancing their soft skills and networking with industry professionals.

Over 75 organizations and corporations have confirmed their participation and will be on site.

Representatives from businesses, industries, graduate schools, professional schools and school districts will be on-campus to share information and recruit the best and brightest students and stakeholders in the local community who are interested in employment opportunities and advanced degrees.

Savannah River Remediation, Zeus Industrial Products, Publix and the U.S. Secret Service will be among some of the businesses represented.

Graduate and professional schools such as the Medical University of South Carolina, University of South Carolina-School of Law and Emory University Physician Assistant Program will be in attendance.

Also, several regional school districts will be present.