Scooter’s Coffee will be the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl college football bowl game in Frisco, Texas.

Beginning with this year’s game, the official bowl name will be the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.

The 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will be played Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 9 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco and will be televised on ESPN. The participating teams will be announced in early December.

“We are excited to welcome Scooter’s Coffee as the new title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl. Their focus on people and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of providing a positive and memorable postseason college football experience for traveling teams, fans and the local community,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events, which owns and operates the Frisco Bowl.

Scooter’s Coffee is a rapidly growing drive-thru specialty coffee chain approaching 700 stores in 29 states, with plans to have 1,000 franchise stores open by the end of 2024. Scooter's opened an Orangeburg site in 2023.

Celebrating 25 years of serving customers, the Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise is “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks ... Amazingly Fast!” The family-friendly Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru locations offer an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, SCOOOT! Energy Infusions, Scooter’s Quenchers, cold brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, savory breakfast options, kids menu items and much more.

Get The Times and Democrat app today Local news has never been this personal. Free to download. Subscribers enjoy unlimited access.

“On behalf of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and partners, we are delighted to enter into this exciting new relationship with the Frisco Bowl and ESPN Events because they amplify all the good in college football and make a difference through education, leadership and community,” said Joe Thornton, president of Scooter’s Coffee. “Through the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, we look to deepen the connections with our loyal customers, future customers, and our franchisees; and we also are looking forward to making new connections with football fans across the country. Coinciding with this sponsorship, at a later date, we will announce a partnership with a community organization that supports our youth.”