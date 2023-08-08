The Family Health Centers Inc. (FHC) is celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) with a series of events through Aug. 12.

National Health Center Week (NHCW) is an annual celebration held in the second week of August to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s community health centers (CHCs). This year’s NHCW theme is “The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”

Every year, National Health Center Week serves as a reminder to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of health centers across the United States. This week-long event highlights the critical role these centers play in providing affordable, high-quality healthcare to millions of underserved individuals and communities.

National Health Center Week is not only a time to appreciate the remarkable achievements of these centers but also an opportunity to raise awareness about their services and advocate for their continued support.

For over 50 years, Family Health Centers Inc. has provided primary and preventive healthcare services to the residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and upper Dorchester counties.

At the Family Health Centers Inc., we offer a variety of services including adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, podiatry, dental, vision, annual wellness visit, medication therapy, behavioral health, pharmacy, laboratory, X-rays, mammogram services, ultrasound services, family medicine, hypertension management program, chronic care management, pain management, diabetes management program, HIV prevention and care services, agricultural worker health program and free transportation services.

The mission of Community Health Centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge to over 100 million people across the country. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers and, in many cases, the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as a 50-mile drive in another county.