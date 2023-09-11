COLUMBIA — The state of South Carolina began Workforce Development Month on Sept. 1.

The month is being filled with job fairs, hiring events, workshops, training, rural outreach, conferences and symposiums, and many other activities. The observance reinforces the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce’s (DEW) commitment to championing workforce initiatives and creating opportunities for South Carolina’s workers and employers.

“The strength of South Carolina is its hardworking people and the skilled workforce we have developed through collaboration with our business community and targeted investments into training programs that meet their hiring needs,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “During Workforce Development Month, we highlight the many opportunities available to our people and business community alike to help them and our state continue to prosper.”

McMaster will present the official proclamation to DEW Executive Director William H. Floyd III at the Workforce Symposium on Sept. 19. Hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the Workforce Symposium will explore some of the crucial challenges faced by South Carolina businesses, such as recruiting, training, and retaining a versatile workforce.

The event will bring together professionals, business leaders, educators, and government officials to engage in meaningful conversations about the needs of the workforce and the measures to meet them.

Visit the 2023 Workforce Symposium page to learn more about the event and register to attend. Registration is open until Sept. 15.

“Workforce Development Month acknowledges the essential connection between our dedicated workforce and South Carolina’s thriving economy,” DEW Executive Director Floyd said.

“It also showcases the many opportunities employers offer and the impressive work being done. I think the best thing about this month is how it highlights the daily collaboration, throughout South Carolina, of employers, educators, public agencies, non-profits, and community partners who are committed to enhancing and expanding our world-class workforce.”

Initiatives have been planned statewide and by local workforce areas that focus on supporting South Carolinians at every stage of their professional journey, from students exploring career opportunities to jobseekers looking for their next career move, to experienced workers seeking to upgrade existing skills.

Want to learn more about Workforce Development Month activities and participate in events? Visit dew.sc.gov/wdm to find an interactive map that shows all of your local area’s upcoming events, featured employers, a Workforce Development Month branding toolkit, and much more. Keep track of our agency’s happenings throughout the month by visiting the News page and following DEW’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube pages.