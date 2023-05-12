No one was injured when a school bus and tractor-trailer collided on Columbia Road Thursday afternoon, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Holly Creek Drive.

A 2020 Freightliner bus, occupied by four students and the driver, was traveling north on Columbia Road.

A southbound 2018 Mac truck, occupied by the driver only, made contact.

Debris from the collision caused minor damage to a nearby 2023 Nissan, Tidwell said. The driver was the only occupant of the Nissan.

The Orangeburg County School District confirmed the students and driver did not report injuries.

“As this incident is being actively investigated, the school bus driver is on administrative leave, which is part of the OCSD normal practices/procedures,” the district said in a prepared statement.