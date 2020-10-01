Burst pipe shuts down Bamberg 2 schools

Bamberg School District 2 shut down schools for the day because of a water leak at the elementary school Thursday morning.

According to Denmark City Administrator Heyward Robinson, a 6-inch water line burst at Denmark-Olar Elementary School. As a result, Bamberg 2 decided to close all the district’s schools.

“I can only tell you what they told me, that there was a pipe outside that burst somewhere on the line,” Superintendent Dr. Thelma F. Sojourner said.

“The children came but we had to turn them around. We couldn’t have class because there was no water in the building,” she said.

“But it has since been repaired."

Sojourner said there was minimal disruption because of the district’s mix of virtual and hybrid schedules, and it was a “B day,” so there weren’t as many students to send home.

“Virtual continued and we just let other children go back home,” she said. “But we’re OK now.”

School will resume as usual on Friday.

Contact the writer: chuff@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5543.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0