Burned downtown building removed; new roof put on former Ferse’s 5&10

A downtown Orangeburg building destroyed in a 2018 fire has been demolished and is being removed.
The former Adden’s Photography and Hobby store at 1183 Russell Street was deemed unsalvageable after the fire, said Candice Roberson, Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association executive director.
The fire began in the building's second floor. To this day, its cause is still undetermined.
Orangeburg-based S&P Landscaping is conducting the demolition work.
Property owner George Dean said he has a plan for the vacant property but declined to provide any details on what it is at the moment.
“I am not interested in selling that particular piece of property right now,” he said.
Roberson said there have been some discussions.
“There has been talk of a possible alleyway from the public parking lot in the back to Russell Street,” Roberson said. “Final plans are still waiting to be determined.”
New Evergreen and Dean's Ltd., stores located next to Adden's, also sustained some fire damage during the blaze.
Dean's Ltd, also owned by George Dean, closed in 2019 after 27 years of operation at the Russell Street location.
Dean said his former store is up for rent.
Roberson is optimistic about the future of that area of Russell Street.
“It’s one of the prettiest corners in downtown, with DORA park and the square,” Roberson said. “We are seeing a lot of forward movement in downtown and the removal of a dilapidated building will give us more room for growth and activities.”
Across the street, a new roof is being put on the former Ferse’s 5&10 due to some leaks.
The property is up for sale by Century 21 The Moore Group. The property is listed for a sale price of $245,000.
Columbia-based CMS Roofing has been the main roofing contractor for the project.
The 121-year-old building has been vacant for the past four years after a barbecue restaurant closed its doors after a year in existence.
For most of its history, it served as a five-and-dime store.
Dean said he would like to see Russell Street and downtown revitalized, but said business owners need help from the city.
“There is no way the downtown will be able to revitalize itself, unless the owners get some monetary participation through grants through the city,” Dean said.
Dean did express his appreciation that the city purchased properties on Railroad Corner with the intent to revitalize that area.
“The only thing that is perplexing to me as a business person is to have spent taxpayer dollars on a project that did not have a full plan of revitalization,” Dean said.
He said he’s surprised the city is seeking suggestions and public input on a project when believes a plan should already be in place.
“In my opinion, the whole area should be razed and then come in with a first-class commercial development in that area,” he said.
The city is working with the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative to create plans for the redevelopment of the area, which is traditionally defined as the area bounded by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets.