Burned downtown building removed; new roof put on former Ferse’s 5&10

Dean said his former store is up for rent.

Roberson is optimistic about the future of that area of Russell Street.

“It’s one of the prettiest corners in downtown, with DORA park and the square,” Roberson said. “We are seeing a lot of forward movement in downtown and the removal of a dilapidated building will give us more room for growth and activities.”

Across the street, a new roof is being put on the former Ferse’s 5&10 due to some leaks.

The property is up for sale by Century 21 The Moore Group. The property is listed for a sale price of $245,000.

Columbia-based CMS Roofing has been the main roofing contractor for the project.

The 121-year-old building has been vacant for the past four years after a barbecue restaurant closed its doors after a year in existence.

For most of its history, it served as a five-and-dime store.

Dean said he would like to see Russell Street and downtown revitalized, but said business owners need help from the city.