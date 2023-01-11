Burglar hits Holly Hill home while woman in hospital

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Holly Hill woman reported on Monday that someone broke into her home while she was in the hospital, according to an incident report.

She reported that when she returned home, her front door had been kicked in and there as a hole in the wall. In the living room, several pairs of sneakers, clothes and a ceiling fan were missing.

The value of the stolen items is $9,000.

In other reports:

• Someone stole money from an Orangeburg store’s safe on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video recorded at the Citgo gas station, located at 1093 Five Chop Road.

The video allegedly shows someone opening the safe and removing “what appears to be money,” the report states.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2003 Jeep Cherokee that was parked at the intersection of Tee Vee Road and Cleveland Street. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $500.

• Someone stole a disabled 2015 silver Hyundai Sonata that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 26 east near Exit 165, in Bowman. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The Sonata is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An 18-year-old woman reported on Monday that she believes someone sexually assaulted her sometime late Sunday night and into Monday morning, according to an incident report.

Her body hurt when she woke up Monday morning, the report said.

Officers collected a couple of used disposable cups and bed linens from the residence as potential evidence.

The woman went to the Regional Medical Center to undergo a special exam for individuals who report sexual assaults.