Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Three separate Orangeburg County homes were shot on Thursday night.

Two Cordova homes and an Orangeburg home were shot between 8:45 p.m. and 11:13 p.m., according to incident reports.

In the first incident, an Orangeburg woman was in the upstairs bedroom of her Presidential Drive apartment when she heard several shots fired. Her daughter and granddaughter were with her.

One of the bullets entered a window in the front of the apartment.

A man in the apartment saw a black male running back into the woodline to a pickup truck, the report said. The truck fled the area on Bruin Parkway.

About an hour later, a Cordova woman was in the kitchen with her granddaughter when they heard several shots being fired into the rear of her Joe Paul Drive home.

The woman's four other grandchildren were in the house's bedrooms at the time.

Two bullet holes were found in a vehicle parked at the rear of the residence. Seven bullet holes were also located on the exterior rear wall and windows of the residence.

In the final incident, an 18-year-old and his younger brother were in one bedroom and his sisters in another at a Cordova Grove Drive home when shots were fired.

Deputies noticed several areas inside the home where the bullets traveled through walls, causing damage to the interior and exterior of the residence.

Officials do not have any information indicating that the shootings are connected, but they are not ruling out the possibility. All three shootings are under investigation.

No physical injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

In a separate report, an Orangeburg man stopped at the St. Matthews Road Enmarket early Thursday morning to get some gas.

He left the car running with keys inside when he went into the store, the report said.

When he came out, his black 2016 Nissan Altima was gone.

The man described his vehicle as having tinted windows and factory rims. The man left his cell phone and wallet in the car.

The estimated value of the car was $20,000. The cell phone is valued at $200. It was not known how much was in the wallet.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg woman claims her ex-boyfriend tried to run her off the road Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Broughton Street and Glover Street, according to an incident report.

The woman said his truck would have hit her head-on if she had not moved her vehicle out of the way, according to the report.

The woman informed officers that they met with the man about a similar situation the previous day when the couple had a verbal argument that turned physical.