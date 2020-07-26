Bulldog Battalion has storied history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Military Science was established at South Carolina State University (formerly South Carolina Agricultural and Mechanical College) on 1 July 1947.

The first graduating class in 1949 consisted of six cadets: five received Regular Army commissions and one received a Reserve commission. Since the establishment of ROTC at South Carolina State University, more than 2,000 students have received commissions in the Armed Forces.

The Army ROTC program was initially branch material, producing only Infantry officers. The program was supplanted in 1954 by the General Military Science Program enabling graduating cadets to select the branch of the Army in which they were most interested and qualified. From 1947 until 1968, enrollment in the ROTC program was mandatory for all able-bodied freshman and sophomore male students.

A cross-enrollment program was initiated in 1968 to permit students from other local institutions, without an ROTC program, to receive training at South Carolina State and remain at the institution of their choice. To date, South Carolina State University has a cross- enrollment agreement with Claflin University, Voorhees College, Denmark Technical College and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.