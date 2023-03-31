South Carolina State University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program recognized the military achievements of two of its esteemed alumni at a Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday morning.

Retired Col. Antonio Brown and retired Lt. Col. Eartha Govan were inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony marking the Bulldog Battalion’s 75th anniversary this year.

“This is a real prestigious honor as we join the other 126 members who have already been enshrined,” Brown said.

A native of Swansea, Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from S.C. State, a master’s of business administration from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He currently serves as associate dean of academic affairs at the Defense Acquisition University in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. His service at the university began at the end of a distinguished 28-year career in the U.S. Army.

Govan, a native of Cordova, enlisted in the Army in 1987 and graduated from the S.C. State Army ROTC Program in 1992 as a distinguished military graduate. Govan earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps.

Govan, who also received a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University, retired in 2016 after more than 29 years of service in the U.S. Army. She currently serves as the military resource center coordinator at Bowie State University in Maryland.

Brown served as the ceremony’s featured speaker, encouraging current cadets to not just strive to be good leaders, but good critical and creative thinkers “to achieve extraordinary outcomes.”

“Since 1947, this program has served as the flagship for preparing officers to lead individuals and organizations to succeed. If you want to compare us to any other ROTC program, there is no comparison. We always will stand head and shoulders above all others,” he said.

Brown recognized the first graduating class made of six cadets: Richard A. Williams, William J. Nelson, Spencer Bracey, Fred Dowdy, George Wright and Rufus C. Streater.

“Everything we are today started with these six young men who were the original members of the Long Green Line. The Long Green Line has since produced some of the finest military officers to ever don a uniform, but the trails that these pioneers blazed was not easy,” he said.

Brown continued, “Although we are still confronted with a plethora of barriers to success, I can only imagine the insurmountable obstacles faced by those early members of the Long Green Line.

“Nevertheless, within seven years of the inception of this program, we’ve commissioned officers who later became our first one-star, our first two-star and our first three-star generals.”

Brown recognized Brigadier Gen. George B. Price, class of 1951, the first officer from S.C. State to attain the rank of general officer. Price attended Monday’s ceremony.

The 93-year-old said it felt great to be celebrating the Bulldog Battalion’s 75th anniversary.

“It’s great to be celebrating 75 years anywhere. So the fact that it’s with my alma mater is fortuitous, but the simple fact of the matter is (celebrating) anywhere at this age (is good),” Price said.

The Laurel, Mississippi native said he learned many lessons in the Bulldog Battalion.

“I learned integrity, that you can achieve anything you set your mind to and that everybody has a part to play in the university that we attended. The camaraderie that you had was amazing. My hometown and Orangeburg are so much alike. ... It was a godsend, it really was. I will never forget how well received I was in Orangeburg, getting here two weeks before school started,” he said.

Price continued, “It was great. It’s like coming home. It’s great to be here. It’s great to enjoy the pleasures of coming home and I look forward to doing it more frequently.”

Brown said the successes of the Bulldog Battalion are many, including building character.

“Thank you for teaching us that we do not have time to be restrained by the barriers of racism and sexism, and that we had to stick up our heads and stick out our chests and break through those barriers through effective leadership. Thank you for teaching us that we could not just survive, but thrive through periods of unrelenting pressure,” he said.

He said the challenge for the future is to not get caught up in “visionary complacency.”

“Visionary complacency is a term that I recently coined at the Defense Acquisition University to describe individuals and organizations that continuously and eloquently pontificate about innovative thoughts and ideas that are nothing short of brilliant, yet they settle for the status quo by taking no action whatsoever,” he said.

Brown continued, “The only thing I think that is worse than visionary complacency is that ‘they’ response. You know, those individuals who are magnificent in pointing out issues and problems. Again, the response is, ‘They need to do something about that.’

“Let’s not get stuck in visionary complacency, with bringing ideas that you expect others to achieve. Let’s roll up our sleeves and jump in and let’s start with three simple challenges,” he said.

Brown said those challenges include: mentoring current ROTC cadets; providing mentorship to minority officers, especially those who came out of the Bulldog Battalion; actively participating in the Military Alumni Association and giving “your time, your talents and your finances to the university who made you who you are today.”

Cadet Imani Sibbaluca of Columbia earned an ROTC scholarship and is proud to be part of the program. .

“I’m very proud to be a cadet. Seeing the legacy and all these Hall of Famers that come back and mentor us really shows me that I’m in the correct program and that I made the right decision. My goal is to become a second lieutenant once I graduate,” she said.

Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, an S.C. State alumnus, was on hand at Monday’s ceremony. He was also the featured speaker at the military ball held later that evening, with Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn also delivering remarks at the ball.

Beagle said he is grateful for the 75th anniversary of the Bulldog Battalion.

“It all goes back to our beginning. From that short line of six to over 2,000 that we consider the Long Green Line is what we pay homage to and what we’re grateful for,” Beagle said.

“We have a lot to celebrate with 75 years, but if not for that first original six, you wouldn’t have over 2,000 commissioned officers and over 20 general officers. It just speaks to the power of the legacy that they started and that has just continued over time,” he said.