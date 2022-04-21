Bulldog Band Fest coming Saturday at SCSU

The South Carolina State University Alumni Band will sponsor the fourth annual S.C. State Bulldog Band Fest on Saturday, April 23, at 4 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to bring instrumentalists, color guards, dancers, and baton twirlers in grades 7-12 together from across the state and beyond to the campus of South Carolina State University.

Participants will experience a day in the life of a member of a collegiate band program. The day will conclude with a mass band performance behind Staley Hall at 4 p.m. following the Bulldogs’ Spring Football Game.

The performance is free to the public.

“We are delighted to welcome high school students to the campus of S.C. State University,” said Dr. Willie Outlaw, SCSU Alumni Band Association President. “In previous years, we have welcomed students from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. This year, we are excited to partner with the university’s Open House event and allow our students a glimpse of Bulldog Country.”

For more information, visit www.bulldogbandfest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0