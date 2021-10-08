Bull Swamp Water issues boil water advisory

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company is advising its water customers in the Swansea area to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking as a precautionary measure.

Areas impacted include:

• Caldon Road from Calhoun Road to Basil Road

• Calhoun Road

• Basil Road

• Brookhaven Court

• Third Branch Road

• Whittaker Road

• Jumper Station Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company has experienced a six-inch water main break in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect until Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities announces it is lifted.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem for BSRWC.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.