 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bull Swamp Water issues boil water advisory
0 comments
editor's pick

Bull Swamp Water issues boil water advisory

{{featured_button_text}}
Water tap illustration
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company is advising its water customers in the Swansea area to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking as a precautionary measure.

Areas impacted include:

• Caldon Road from Calhoun Road to Basil Road

• Calhoun Road

• Basil Road

• Brookhaven Court

• Third Branch Road

• Whittaker Road

• Jumper Station Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company has experienced a six-inch water main break in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect until Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities announces it is lifted.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem for BSRWC.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News