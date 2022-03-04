Bull Swamp Water customers can expect rate increase

Bull Swamp water customers will see water rates increase to help offset the cost of providing service.

The rate increase is expected to begin either Sept. 1 or Oct. 1, according to Bull Swamp Rural Water Company Inc. President Bobby "Glenn" Mack.

The rate increase is needed because BSRWC will be paying more to receive water from the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities beginning Oct. 1.

"The thing about us is that we are a nonprofit and we are in a situation if we have to pay more to have the system managed, that increase has to be shared with the customers on our system," Mack said.

Mack said how much the increase will be will have to be decided by the seven-member board.

"We will have to crunch the numbers and it will only be what it will take to break even each month," Mack said. "We can't afford to lose money and we don't make no money."

Mack said the last water increase for Bull Swamp customers was four to five years ago. At that time, the company was planning to raise water rates within a two-year to three-year period but due to the coronavirus did not do so.

"We will have to make adjustments," he said.

The Orangeburg DPU provides water service to BWRWC and the company pays a monthly fee to receive the water, according to a resolution given unanimous first reading by Orangeburg City Council.

Beginning Oct. 1, the monthly fee Bull Swamp will pay to the Orangeburg DPU will increase from $9,000 a month to $12,000 a month.

DPU cited an increase in its input costs over the last four years, including a 31% increase in fuel costs, 14% increase in equipment costs, 12% increase in personnel costs, 25% increase in printing costs and 18% increase in software costs.

The Bull Swamp Water service area is primarily between North and Woodford consisting of Bull Swamp Road, North Road and Savannah Highway. There are about 1,000 Bull Swamp water customers.

DPU has provided water services to Bull Swamp customers since October 2019. Prior to that, Bull Swamp was contracted with the Town of Swansea to receive water.

The increase of the monthly fee will not have an impact on DPU water customers, according to DPU officials.

