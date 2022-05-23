Bull Swamp Rural Water customers under boil water advisory

Some Bull Swamp Rural Water Company customers in the town of Woodford are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Customers on the following roads are also under a boil water advisory:

• Waters Ferry Road

• Hayden Road

• 10078 to 12805 North Road

• Parkwood Avenue

• Salem Branch Road

• Penn Branch Road

• 3060 to 3299 Savannah Highway

• Lightning Hill Road

• McClain Street

• Woodford Road

• 1852 to 2764 Catalina

• Arts Lane

• Buena Vista

• Creek Mill Road

• Jones Wire Road

• Virgo Lane

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Bull Swamp Water District has experienced an 8-inch water main leak in this vicinity that required the water to turned off in order to make repairs.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem for BSRWC.

Individuals with questions pertaining to this advisory, are asked to contact the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

