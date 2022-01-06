 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Bull Swamp Rural Water customers near North under boil water advisory

Soil and water LIBRARY

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company customers in the North area are under a boil water advisory.

The advisory covers the following roads:

• Creek Mill Road from North Road to Crop Road

• Jones Wire Road

• North Road from 10054 North Road to 12805 North Road

• Salem Branch Road from North Road to 692 Salem Branch Road

• Westview Road

Water customers in the area are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking. Customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

A 2-1/2-inch valve has been broken in the vicinity that requires water to be shut off so the valve can be replaced.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities.

People are also reading…

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4000 after hours.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies following Cordova shooting

Man dies following Cordova shooting

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.

Watch Now: Related Video

Andean condors fly back into the wild in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News