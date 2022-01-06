Bull Swamp Rural Water customers near North under boil water advisory

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company customers in the North area are under a boil water advisory.

The advisory covers the following roads:

• Creek Mill Road from North Road to Crop Road

• Jones Wire Road

• North Road from 10054 North Road to 12805 North Road

• Salem Branch Road from North Road to 692 Salem Branch Road

• Westview Road

Water customers in the area are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking. Customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

A 2-1/2-inch valve has been broken in the vicinity that requires water to be shut off so the valve can be replaced.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4000 after hours.

