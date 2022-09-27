Bull Swamp issues boil water advisory

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company, as a precautionary measure, is advising some of its water customers to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The advisory applies to the following locations:

• Woodhaven from North Road to Bull Swamp Road

• 824 to 1046 Amber

• 2504 to 2835 Bull Swamp

• Groveland Court

• Ireland Drive

• Key West Court

• Mama Lane

• Peele Court

• Soft Breeze Lane

• Spearmint Lane

• Squeaky Lane

• Three Jays Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Bull Swamp Water District has experienced a broken 2-1/2 inch water valve in this vicinity. The water had to be turned off in order to make repairs.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem for BSRWC. For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, if after hours, 803-268-4000.