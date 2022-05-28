Bull Swamp boil water advisory lifted

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company says its water customers in the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

• Town of Woodford

• Waters Ferry Road

• Hayden Road

• 10078 to 12805 North Road

• Parkwood

• Salem Branch

• Penn Branch

• 3060 to 3299 Savannah Hwy.

• Lightning Hill Road

• McClain Street

• Woodford Road

• 1852 to 2764 Catalina

• Arts Lane

• Buena Vista

• Creek Mill Road

• Jones Wire Road

• Virgo Lane

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

