 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Bull Swamp boil water advisory lifted

  • 0
Water (copy)
ILLUSTRATION

The Bull Swamp Rural Water Company has lifted its boil water advisory.

Water customers in the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

• Woodhaven from North Road to Bull Swamp Road

• 824 to 1046 Amber

• 2504 to 2835 Bull Swamp

• Groveland Court

• Ireland Drive

• Key West Court

• Mama Lane

• Peele Court

• Soft Breeze Lane

• Spearmint Lane

• Squeaky Lane

• Three Jays Road

People are also reading…

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria flooding: Highest waters in a decade kills over 300 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News