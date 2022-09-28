Bull Swamp boil water advisory lifted

The Bull Swamp Rural Water Company has lifted its boil water advisory.

Water customers in the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking:

• Woodhaven from North Road to Bull Swamp Road

• 824 to 1046 Amber

• 2504 to 2835 Bull Swamp

• Groveland Court

• Ireland Drive

• Key West Court

• Mama Lane

• Peele Court

• Soft Breeze Lane

• Spearmint Lane

• Squeaky Lane

• Three Jays Road

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company.

The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.