breaking top story

Bull Swamp boil water advisory lifted

Water


Bull Swamp Rural Water Company customers in the town of Woodford and surrounding areas no longer need to boil their water before cooking or drinking.

Customers on the following roads are no longer under a boil water advisory:

• Waters Ferry Road

• Hayden Road

• 10078 to 12805 North Road

• Parkwood Avenue

• Salem Branch Road

• Penn Branch Road

• 3060 to 3299 Savannah Highway

• Lightning Hill Road

• McClain Street

• Woodford Road

• 1852 to 2764 Catalina

• Arts Lane

• Buena Vista

• Creek Mill Road

• Jones Wire Road

• Virgo Lane

Individuals with questions are asked to contact the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or, after hours, at 803-268-4000.

