Bull Swamp boil water advisory lifted

Bull Swamp Rural Water Company says that water customers in the following areas no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
The affected areas are:
• New Wolf Road
• AZ Road
• 954 to 1212 Bull Swamp Road
• Dover Court
• Thomas Road
• 200 and 499 Plum Tree
• 394 and 405 Dusty Trail
• 244 Foundation Road
Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division on behalf of Bull Swamp Rural Water Company. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.
For more information, call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4100.