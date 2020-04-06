Buddin to lead First National Bank of S.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOLLY HILL -- A veteran banking official was elected president and chief executive officer of First National Bank of South Carolina on Friday.

Todd. G. Buddin will replace Ronald H. Anderson, who is retiring.

“We want to thank Ron for his service over the last 27 years, 14 years as president, and look forward to having him assist us as he will continue on a part-time basis," bank Chairman Allen M. Bilton said.

“We look forward to Todd’s leadership,” he said.

Buddin has served as the bank's senior vice president. He is a Walterboro native with 30 years of banking experience.

He is a 1987 graduate of Francis Marion University with a bachelor’s degree in business. He’s also a 2011 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Buddin has worked in a number of executive banking roles including as senior vice president and Kershaw County executive for Carolina First Bank; senior vice president/chief credit officer for Sumter National Bank and executive vice president of Heritage Community Bank.

Buddin is married to Tracey and they have two sons, Griff and Drew.