Paths to Wholeness hosted The Inaugural Signature Brunch on March 11 at the Orangeburg Country Club.

The theme for the event was "Bloom from Within." The focus was to allow the community to learn about the initiative of Paths to Wholeness Inc.

The cost to attend was $50 and the proceeds will help support the women who are being serviced through the program at Bea's House. Approximately 140 people attended the brunch.

The speaker for the event was Lexington County Republican state Sen. Katrina Shealy.

The Rev. Minnie Anderson, founder of Paths to Wholeness Inc. provided the occasion, saying her role requires compassion for the women who are served.

"As the director of Bea’s House, one of my responsibilities is to make the community aware of our services and to ensure the sustainability of Paths To Wholeness. I am a survivor of domestic abuse because of having a supportive family that helped me begin a better life.

“My neighbor was also in an abusive relationship but did not have the support to leave the volatile situation. Years later she shot her husband while he was abusing her and their teenage daughter. She called me from prison but I did not know how to help or console her. That experience moved me to want to help women who suffer from intimate partner violence," Anderson said.

Paths To Wholeness Inc. is a nonprofit organization that aims to help formerly incarcerated women prepare for re-entering their communities. The purpose is to service women from across the state through the one-year residential program at the transitional home Bea's House in Orangeburg.

Anderson said the name of Bea's House comes from a personal story.

"My sister, Delores Rock, reminded me of how our parents opened our home to abused women and their children and helped them to get established. We didn’t understand the significance then, but our parents were advocates for abused women, so we decided to name our transitional home after our mother, Beatrice Davis," she said.

Anderson said Shealy's message on her journey as a woman leader was impactful.

"Our theme was ‘Bloom from Within.’ Sen. Shealy’s presentation certainly spoke to how she was able to bloom from within regardless of the many adversities she encountered in her political journey. She resisted negativity and retaliation and pursued her goals with the tenets of working hard and maintaining integrity,” Anderson said.

A special presentation was made to Shealy.

“I discovered the painting by the young artist, Master Mark Hall, at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. The painting displayed the artwork of someone who had an eye for detail and utilized colors in a tasteful and soul-touching manner. Mark is a seventh-grade student at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School in Holly Hill. We hope that having his painting given to a senator is so inspiring that it will continue to help him ‘Bloom from Within.’ I commend his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Hall.”