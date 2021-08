The location of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s opening football game has been moved following Wednesday’s shooting at the school.

Three students were injured. One person is in custody.

Classes have been cancelled for Thursday and Friday.

O-W will travel to May River High School in Bluffton to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game was originally scheduled for Orangeburg.

