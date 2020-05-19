Brown to lead Bamberg 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bamberg School District 1 trustees have selected Student Services Director Dottie Brown to lead the district as interim superintendent.

“Mrs. Brown's reputation as a professional educator was obvious during her interviews and substantiated by her professional references. Mrs. Brown has exhibited a willingness to follow established rules but, when necessary, will ask the tough questions to ensure that the best interest of the children is served,” the board said in a Monday announcement.

“These are characteristics that we believe are an asset and should assist our district,” the announcement said.

Longtime Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting’s last day will be June 25.

Brown began her career in Bamberg School District 1 in 1998 as a classroom teacher.

She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina-Aiken and a master of education degree in special education from S.C. State University.

The lifelong Bamberg County resident and her husband, Todd, have one son and two grandchildren.