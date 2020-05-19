Brown to lead Bamberg 1

Bamberg School District 1 trustees have selected Student Services Director Dottie Brown to lead the district as interim superintendent.
“Mrs. Brown's reputation as a professional educator was obvious during her interviews and substantiated by her professional references. Mrs. Brown has exhibited a willingness to follow established rules but, when necessary, will ask the tough questions to ensure that the best interest of the children is served,” the board said in a Monday announcement.
“These are characteristics that we believe are an asset and should assist our district,” the announcement said.
Longtime Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting’s last day will be June 25.
Brown began her career in Bamberg School District 1 in 1998 as a classroom teacher.
She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina-Aiken and a master of education degree in special education from S.C. State University.
The lifelong Bamberg County resident and her husband, Todd, have one son and two grandchildren.
The trustees noted that Bamberg County’s two school districts will be consolidated in the future, “and Mrs. Brown will serve and assist the district through this transition.
“Our immediate goal is to have our district and our children ready to fully participate in the consolidated district, and it is our belief that Mrs. Brown will help us accomplish this goal on behalf of our children.”
