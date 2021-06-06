Brown makes history as Johns Hopkins grad

“I pray that my story of rebounding from being a fatherless child, being one who grew up in poverty, being a high school drop-out, and being teased and bullied by some of my former classmates will resonate with others and that they will know if someone like me can go to Johns Hopkins University, earn all As to become the first black male in his discipline to be awarded a master’s degree, end up teaching English in the most affluent African American public school district in the United States (Prince George’s County public schools) and serve as a professor of English at Howard University, the top Historically Black College and University in the nation, then there remains hope, real hope, for anyone who wants to succeed in life,” Brown added.