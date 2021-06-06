Brown makes history as Johns Hopkins grad

Byron Brown, a lifelong learner of Eutawville, has achieved two remarkable feats by graduating from Johns Hopkins University with a master’s degree in teaching writing, May 2021. Brown becomes the first African American male to receive that degree from Johns Hopkins University, in the graduate program in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences.
Brown successfully completed his master’s thesis, “Pedagogies that Matter in Teaching Writing to African American Secondary and Post-Secondary Students in 21st Century America,” to receive his fourth master’s degree, while matriculating a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University.
When Brown’s 10th grade administrator Sandra O. Gasaway learned of his success, she immediately celebrated the news with the entire staff in announcing, “Our dynamic English teacher, Mr. Byron Brown, completed another master’s program where he earned a master of arts in teaching writing from Johns Hopkins University with all As, becoming the first African American male to earn that degree at Johns Hopkins.”
Debra Morrow, a professional school counselor and Brown’s colleague, writes, “Congratulations, Mr. Brown on your history-making degree. Your gifts and talents will never go unnoticed. Continue the amazing work you are doing to inspire and uplift the youth.”
Brown completed his third master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University last May (2020) with a graduate degree in English in which he wrote his thesis, “Employing an Autoethnographic Approach of Lived Experiences, Self-Reflections, and Creative Voices to Construct Personal Narratives in the College Classroom for African American Students.”
“When I was a young lad, I earned a master’s in public administration from Kentucky State University and a master’s degree in political science from Western Michigan University. I used those degrees to teach political science and public administration courses on the collegiate level at Morris College for seven years from 2005-2012. However, these two degrees grew stale over the years and in my pursuit to never stop learning, I sought other opportunities to grow professionally” Brown said.
“In recent years, my first love for teaching English resurfaced through a spirit of advocacy for African American students. While myth says that “Black students cannot write,” I rejected this notion, realizing that it is pedagogies that matter in teaching African American students how to write. It is not fair for statewide mandates to hold students of color to be taught only from a dominant culture perspective; but society must begin to endorse a multicultural education where students from different ethnic backgrounds are taught and assessed through various learning lenses,” Brown stated.
Brown was brought to tears in a moment of reality for his success in receiving inspiring words from his English department chair, Sylvia Rawles: “Congratulations on this amazing accomplishment! I know that you are beyond proud … justly so. This is more than a big deal … it is quite phenomenal. Continue down the road less traveled.”
Angela Killebrew, another colleague of Brown, offers a sense of tremendous appreciation and encouragement to him,
“You’ve accomplished something exceptional, and you should be very proud. Outstanding! This is only the beginning of what God is going to do,” she said.
“I pray that my story of rebounding from being a fatherless child, being one who grew up in poverty, being a high school drop-out, and being teased and bullied by some of my former classmates will resonate with others and that they will know if someone like me can go to Johns Hopkins University, earn all As to become the first black male in his discipline to be awarded a master’s degree, end up teaching English in the most affluent African American public school district in the United States (Prince George’s County public schools) and serve as a professor of English at Howard University, the top Historically Black College and University in the nation, then there remains hope, real hope, for anyone who wants to succeed in life,” Brown added.
Dr. Yasmin Y. DeGout, Brown’s English department chair at Howard University, writes to him: “Congratulations on this wonderful achievement! I hope you are relishing your success and celebrating this milestone.”