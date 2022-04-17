Brother, sister win 4-H awards

Kristen and Jake Owens are sister and brother, but their 4-H projects are entirely different.

Jake has been in the 4-H poultry project for three years. He has participated in poultry shows around the state, including the Orangeburg County Fair and the S.C. State Fair, winning several blue ribbons for his excellent showmanship skills. Jake was recently announced as an Orangeburg County winner and a Savannah Valley regional winner for his poultry record book.

A record book consists of documenting information learned during the project and keeping financial records of expenses.

Kristen has been in 4-H for three years also. She has participated in the 4-H Steer and the Healthy Lifestyles projects. This past year, she entered the Wildlife Food Plot Project for the first time. The Wildlife Food Plot Project is a hands-on environmental education program and an independent-study project that allows youth (ages 5-18) an opportunity to establish, maintain and observe a wildlife food plot. Youth learn concepts of wildlife conservation, plant identification and habitat management and have the opportunity to put that knowledge into practice. Kristen was recently awarded the S.C. state winner of the Wildlife Food Plot Project.

Jake and Kristen live in Cameron, and their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Chris Owens. To learn more about 4-H, contact Glenna Mason, 4-H Youth Development Agent, gcmason@clemson.edu or call 803-516-4208.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0