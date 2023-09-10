BAMBERG – Congressman Jim Clyburn and other officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate a $24 million investment in rural internet improvements in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.

The investment will see $12 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program go to each of the counties for broadband infrastructure improvements.

Clyburn, speaking at the event in Bamberg, compared the effort to expand internet access to rural electrification a century ago.

“That is why we're here today – to take another step on the road of putting broadband in every home and every business here in South Carolina,” Clyburn said.

In Orangeburg County, the funding will be used to create a fiber-to-the-premises network to provide high-speed internet. An estimated 4,100 people, 172 businesses, 72 farms and 13 educational facilities in the county could benefit, USDA Rural Utilities Service Administrator Andrew Berke said.

In Bamberg County, the funding will create a fixed wireless network to provide high-speed internet. An estimated 5,241 people, 254 businesses, 60 farms and 24 educational facilities in Bamberg County could benefit.

The counties will work to make the high-speed internet affordable by participating in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program.

The event was attended by Orangeburg and Bamberg county officials, Rep. Justin Bamberg, Sen. Brad Hutto, as well as representatives from Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University.

Clyburn had been in talks with Gov. Henry McMaster about expanding broadband access in rural areas before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the congressman said. The pandemic highlighted rural residents’ need for high-speed internet.

McMaster’s staff estimated it would cost $650 million to bring high-speed internet to the entire state, Clyburn said. The total was reached through funding from the FCC, the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the American Rescue Plan Act and the state legislature, he said.

“Not only were we home free, but we had some extra money to emphasize affordability,” Clyburn said. “And that's why we're here. We want broadband. We want every ‘G’ that they’ve got.”

Berke also compared the expansion of high-speed internet to the arrival of electricity in rural areas.

“We're only here in multiple senses because of Congressman Clyburn. This money just would not be here and would not exist without him,” Berke said. “I've spent most of the last 15 years of my life working on (providing) internet for all and to be here with you all today, watching it happen, knowing that Congressman Clyburn was essential in that – that's very meaningful for me.”

Berke said he’s heard of rural residents being forced to move or lose their jobs during the pandemic due to the lack of internet access.

“Everyone in America should be able to live in the place that they love, and still have the job that they want and gives their family the opportunity they need,” Berke said. “This is what Congressman Clyburn is talking about.”

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston called the funding a “truly historic milestone in the history of the county.”

Bamberg County applied for funding to improve rural internet access nine times since 2018 before Clyburn’s involvement made it happen, Preston said.

The private sector was uninterested in bringing broadband internet to underserved areas, both Preston and Berke said.

“The two counties should be commended, because you have led the way when the private sector didn't want to come here,” Berke said. “Profit is not what you're about – it's about service to the people. And that is a tremendous opportunity.”

The improved internet access will meet educational needs for area students, as well as support businesses and attract new ones, Preston said.

“The significance of quality, affordable internet service cannot be overstated. It is the lifeblood of our community's economic vitality and it is the bridge to a brighter future for our children,” Preston said.

Maps presented at the event indicate areas of internet improvement around Holly Hill in Orangeburg County and areas surrounding Bamberg, Denmark and Highway 78 in Bamberg County.