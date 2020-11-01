Broadband internet reaching more homes; Orangeburg County’s service is expanding, but some still wait

Ashlee Hutto says she does a lot of work at home.

Also, she has to maintain her employee certification, but says all certifications are now being done virtually because of COVID.

"Mine will actually lapse because I can't attend the meetings virtually," she said. "There is not another option where I can go in-person and get it. I will have to wait until they start doing in-person classes again."

Ashlee Hutto said she thinks the pandemic has opened a lot of eyes on how important the internet is.

"Before I think it was more, ‘Oh you know people just want internet,’" she said. “Now people need it.”

Wright said the Huttos’ willingness to pay for the cost of the extension could help expedite the project by about nine months or a year.

"I am sure we will work with them to try to get that," Wright said.

Barry Hutto, who owns a farm business on Hutto Market Road, says the broadband lines stopped right before his office.

He is not sure if he will be able to tap into the line currently in place, but he sure would like to do so.

High-speed internet is crucial for farmers, he said.