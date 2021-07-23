BRN Sleep Products to create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County

BRN Sleep Products, a premium manufacturer and supplier of bedding products, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The more than $4.3 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs.

Founded in Turkey in 2006, BRN Sleep Products specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases as well as the marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

Located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg, BRN Sleep Products’ new facility will house a new product line and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

Individuals interested in joining the BRN Sleep Products team should email HR@brnbed.com

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

