 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRN Sleep Products to create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County
0 comments
breaking top story

BRN Sleep Products to create more than 300 new jobs in Orangeburg County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY jobs jobless unemployment illustration

BRN Sleep Products, a premium manufacturer and supplier of bedding products, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County.

The more than $4.3 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs.

Founded in Turkey in 2006, BRN Sleep Products specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases as well as the marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg, BRN Sleep Products’ new facility will house a new product line and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

Individuals interested in joining the BRN Sleep Products team should email HR@brnbed.com

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo marks Olympics opening ceremony with fireworks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News