Britt receives Compassionate Care Award

In recognition of the vital role played by Emergency Medical Services, the Regional Medical Center recognized all EMS professionals during National EMS Appreciation Week.

“Every day, these men and women demonstrate their unwavering commitment and dedication to providing life-saving care,” RMC President and CEO David Southerland said. “This past year during COVID-19 was the greatest test of their commitment and bravery as they provided care for some of the sickest patients they will experience in their career.”

“We are grateful for our close partnership with our regional EMS agencies and take great pride in assuring our patients and families are provided with the vital medical services they need and deserve. Our neighborhoods, homes, and communities are safer because of our EMS heroes.”

As a sign of appreciation, RMC presented the annual Nadia Thomas Compassionate Care Award to Windy Britt, A-EMT, who has been with Orangeburg County EMS for 25 years.

The Nadia Thomas Compassionate Care Award was created in memory of Nadia Thomas, a former E-911 tele-communicator and emergency medical technician who was known to spread a delightful joy throughout Orangeburg County EMS headquarters.