British company to make Orangeburg its operational U.S. headquarters

"The majority of jobs will be skilled positions. This will cover both professional and managerial roles as well as technical machine operator-level positions," McMullan said. "We will be supporting all associates with a detailed and comprehensive training program to bring them up to the skill level required."

The consolidation will mean a $4.5 million investment over the next five years, which includes extending the Orangeburg County building and adding additional equipment.

Sigmatex has already invested about $10 million in the building and plant located at the industrial park at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and U.S. 176.

As part of the consolidation process, Sigmatex will be increasing its weaving capacity and additional investment will be made in innovative technologies to support growth into new industrial sectors.

The majority of the company's work is currently being done in its Benicia, California facility.