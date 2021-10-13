Brighter and cleaner buildings at S.C. State; giving to university shows increase of 56%

"We have to do a better job of informing our alums. President Conyers has done an extremely outstanding job. We want to continue to do that, and one of the ways in which we want to further that is to have university town hall sessions, where we get specific leaders from the university and have conversations, discussions with our alums so they know exactly what's going on and they can also offer their support," he said.

Trustee Jameel Allen Sr., chairman of the Public Relations, Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations committee, said a comprehensive marketing plan will be among a couple to be sent out. He said both are "working documents" and additional input on their development was welcome.

As part of the report, the trustees approved the renaming of two of its campus facilities.

The Lewis Building Annex Speech Clinic will be renamed after Dr. Harold Powell, an S.C. State alum whose accomplishments include developing the curriculum for and initiating the undergraduate program in speech pathology and audiology and opening the first speech, hearing and language clinic on a collage campus in the state.