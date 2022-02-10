Bright blossoms give hint of spring to come; Japanese magnolias show colors

The official start of spring is more than a month away, but the first colors of the season are popping out.

Saucer magnolias, also known as Japanese magnolias, are one of the first small trees to bloom in spring. They dare the frost to zap them – and it usually does.

The tulip-shaped, purple, pink and white flowers of the Japanese magnolia are opening in some places around The T&D Region, including downtown Orangeburg and Edisto Memorial Gardens, as the weather starts to warm up.

Temperatures through Saturday of this week are forecast to be in the lower 70s, with lows in the 40s. It will be sunny.

But the brief warm spell will be a thing of the past early next week.

Highs Sunday through Tuesday are forecast to be in the 50s, with lows in the middle to upper 20s.

The sunshine will continue through next week, although showers are possible Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

If anyone needs a reminder of how wintry it can still be in early February, the T&D Region experienced an ice storm February 11-12, 2014.

Its largest snow storm ever recorded occurred on Feb. 9, 1973. On that day, about two feet of snow fell on Orangeburg, crippling the area for days.

Orangeburg’s high temperatures are typically around 60 this time of year. The average low is around 39.

The rest of February is forecast to be warmer and wetter than normal.

