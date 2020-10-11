Bridges on U.S. 176 over Dean Swamp to be replaced

Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 176 (Old State Road) outside of Holly Hill can expect slower traffic for the next 15 months as the South Carolina Department of Transportation replaces two bridges.

SCDOT has started replacing the two structurally deficient bridges and roadway embankment approaches over Dean Swamp. The project spans Orangeburg and Berkeley counties.

"The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph within the project limits for workers’ safety," SCDOT District 6 Resident Construction Engineer Keith Green said. "There will be lane closures from time to time – however, the road will not be closed."

The total cost of the design and construction of the project is about $12 million.

The two bridges were built in 1937 and have an average daily traffic count of 5,200 vehicles per day based on 2019 data.

Green explained the term "structurally deficient" is used to determine the priority of bridge replacements and does not indicate the bridges are unsafe to cross.

"Usually the next step would have been to post weight limit restrictions on the bridges," Green said.